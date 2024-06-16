TKG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

