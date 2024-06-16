TKG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 2.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.94. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

