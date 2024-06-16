TKG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $268.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

