TKG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

RDVI opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.