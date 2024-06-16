TKG Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
