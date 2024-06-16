TKG Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $273.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

