TKG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,523,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
SPLV opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
