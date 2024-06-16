TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $105.17 on Friday. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XN LP raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in TKO Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 147.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 333,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth $43,999,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.