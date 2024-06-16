TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.24

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.24 and traded as high as C$37.24. TMX Group shares last traded at C$37.14, with a volume of 541,396 shares changing hands.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.34.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

