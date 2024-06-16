TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $43,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.