Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $197.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $152.78 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,910,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.