Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE TM opened at $197.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $152.78 and a 12-month high of $255.23.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Motor
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.