Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) Stock Price Down 1%

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 251,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 321,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Transphorm Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transphorm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transphorm by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transphorm during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

See Also

