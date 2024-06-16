Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,598,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

