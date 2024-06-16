Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $15.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

