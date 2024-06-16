TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.02. 644 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

