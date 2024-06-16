TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.77. 101 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

