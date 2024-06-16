Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 6.1%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.69. 329,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 267,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 6.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
