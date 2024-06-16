U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.38 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.