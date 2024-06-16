Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.82. 781,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,174. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

