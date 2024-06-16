United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.84. 2,932,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,268,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $103,354,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

