United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.