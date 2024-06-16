United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.23% of United Rentals worth $90,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 147,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $616.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.