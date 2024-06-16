United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Third Point LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd boosted its position in United States Steel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $200,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

