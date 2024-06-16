Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.59 million, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

