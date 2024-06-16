V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
