V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 4,355 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,459 shares of company stock valued at $40,344,198. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.