Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Vale worth $37,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vale by 1,422.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Vale by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,137 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.