Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.50 million.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of VPH opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Valeo Pharma has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

