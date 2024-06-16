Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.50 million.
Valeo Pharma Stock Down 29.0 %
Shares of VPH opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Valeo Pharma has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.
