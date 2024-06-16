Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

