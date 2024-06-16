VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 183,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 140,327 shares.The stock last traded at $91.32 and had previously closed at $91.93.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

