VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Up 63.6% in May

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBOT stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Get VanEck Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 12.18% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.