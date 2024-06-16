VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Trimmed by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 150,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $267.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $268.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.