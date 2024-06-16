VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 7,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.