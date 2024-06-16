Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

