Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161,543 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 130,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 182,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

