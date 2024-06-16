Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $372.50 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $373.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.34 and a 200-day moving average of $332.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

