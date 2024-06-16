Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is American Trust’s 5th Largest Position

American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 82,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

