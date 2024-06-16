Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average of $215.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

