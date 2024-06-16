Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

