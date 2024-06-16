Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO opened at $498.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $500.15. The company has a market cap of $452.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

