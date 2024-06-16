Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

