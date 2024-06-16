Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 60,464 shares.The stock last traded at $68.46 and had previously closed at $68.33.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

