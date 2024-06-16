Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $41.84

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $43.05. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 194,993 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

