Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 3.3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37). 14,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 40,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

Vector Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.50. The company has a market cap of £13.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Vector Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

