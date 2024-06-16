Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,531,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Verano Price Performance

Verano stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verano will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

