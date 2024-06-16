Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 197,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 711,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Vertex Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.25, a PEG ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,152.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,152.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $76,064,373. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,454,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 1,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after buying an additional 3,044,193 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after buying an additional 126,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.