Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.82 and last traded at $93.06. 2,326,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,303,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $24,486,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.