Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)'s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.60. 526,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,901,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

