Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 272,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,048,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,714 shares of company stock valued at $820,997. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.