Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of VST stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

